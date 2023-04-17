Indexes Settle Higher After Volatile Session

The major indexes closed today's choppy session higher -- the Dow snagging a surprise 100-point win -- as investors struggled for direction amid the start of a fresh earnings week. Bank earnings are in focus, with Charles Schwab (SCHW) kicking things off this morning, just weeks after the bank sector blunder. Despite eyeing a win for most of the day, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) tacked on its fourth-straight drop.
- Apple (AAPL) launched a savings account for users with an Apple Card. The account can be created through the iPhone's Wallet feature and holds a 4.15% annual yield. (CNBC)
- As part of the telecom company's turnaround efforts, Ericsson (ERIC) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Carl Mellander, will leave his post early 2024. (MarketWatch)
Oil Backpedals on Demand Worries
Crude demands remained at the forefront of investor's minds, sending oil lower for today's session. May-dated crude fell $1.69, or almost 2.1%, to close at $80.83 per barrel.
Gold continued extended Friday's losses into the new week, ending the day lower. The June-dated commodity slipped $8.80 or 0.4%, to settle at $2,007 an ounce after briefly dipping below the key $2,000 level.
