Indexes hit new highs on strong U.S., China economic data

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes climbed to record highs on Friday after strong U.S. housing data and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.44 points, or 0.17%, to 29,347.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 12.6 points, or 0.38%, to 3,329.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 31.81 points, or 0.34%, to 9,388.94.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.