Indexes hit new highs on strong U.S., China economic data

Noel Randewich Reuters
Wall Street's major indexes climbed to record highs on Friday after strong U.S. housing data and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.44 points, or 0.17%, to 29,347.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 12.6 points, or 0.38%, to 3,329.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 31.81 points, or 0.34%, to 9,388.94.

