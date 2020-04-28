Indexes drop as investors rotate from growth to value stocks

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes lost ground on Tuesday as investors moved out of market-leading growth stocks, though a rotation into cyclical value stocks could point to hopes of economic revival as states begin to relax restrictions enacted to halt the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 32.23 points, or 0.13%, to 24,101.55, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.09 points, or 0.52%, to 2,863.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 122.43 points, or 1.4%, to 8,607.73.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)

