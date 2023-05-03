News & Insights

Indexes Close Lower on Heels of Fed Rate Hike

May 03, 2023

As anticipated, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the 10th time in a row. Lifting 25 basis points, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an upcoming pause on such hikes, but did say slow inflation progress will likely contribute in a delay for rate cuts. In response the major indexes closed lower, with the Dow logging a second-straight triple-digit loss.

Closing Indexes Summary May 3

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats May 3

 Things to Know Today 

  1. Morgan Stanley (MS) is the target of a lawsuit due to alleged racial bias toward a contracted recruiter. (Bloomberg)
  2. With it's fiscal second-quarter earnings due out after-the-close tomorrow, followers of Apple (AAPL) are expecting a $90 billion buyback and dividend announcement. (CNBC)
  3. Behind the Starbucks stock slide.
  4. Pharma giant enjoying multi-year highs.
  5. What small-cap underperformance could mean for stocks.

Coroprate Earnings May 3

Unusual Options Activity May 3
Oil Extends Steep Losses

Oil extended yesterday's drop, today marking its lowest close in over six weeks. Recession and demand fears continued to circle the commodity. June-dated crude dropped $3.06, or 4.3%, to close at $68.60 per barrel.

Before the Fed's announcement, gold futures settled Wednesday higher, though in after market trading shares seem to be shifting. The June-dated commodity added $13.70 or 0.7%, to close at $2,037 an ounce.

