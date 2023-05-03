Indexes Close Lower on Heels of Fed Rate Hike

As anticipated, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the 10th time in a row. Lifting 25 basis points, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an upcoming pause on such hikes, but did say slow inflation progress will likely contribute in a delay for rate cuts. In response the major indexes closed lower, with the Dow logging a second-straight triple-digit loss.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Overlooked Fed storylines to watch.
- Casino stock flashing a pre-earnings bull signal.
- Plus, the Starbucks stock slide; pharma stock's 2-year peak; and what small-cap underperformance looks like.
Things to Know Today
- Morgan Stanley (MS) is the target of a lawsuit due to alleged racial bias toward a contracted recruiter. (Bloomberg)
- With it's fiscal second-quarter earnings due out after-the-close tomorrow, followers of Apple (AAPL) are expecting a $90 billion buyback and dividend announcement. (CNBC)
- Behind the Starbucks stock slide.
- Pharma giant enjoying multi-year highs.
- What small-cap underperformance could mean for stocks.
Oil extended yesterday's drop, today marking its lowest close in over six weeks. Recession and demand fears continued to circle the commodity. June-dated crude dropped $3.06, or 4.3%, to close at $68.60 per barrel.
Before the Fed's announcement, gold futures settled Wednesday higher, though in after market trading shares seem to be shifting. The June-dated commodity added $13.70 or 0.7%, to close at $2,037 an ounce.
