Indexes Close Lower on Heels of Fed Rate Hike

As anticipated, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the 10th time in a row. Lifting 25 basis points, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an upcoming pause on such hikes, but did say slow inflation progress will likely contribute in a delay for rate cuts. In response the major indexes closed lower, with the Dow logging a second-straight triple-digit loss.

Things to Know Today

Oil Extends Steep Losses

Oil extended yesterday's drop, today marking its lowest close in over six weeks. Recession and demand fears continued to circle the commodity. June-dated crude dropped $3.06, or 4.3%, to close at $68.60 per barrel.

Before the Fed's announcement, gold futures settled Wednesday higher, though in after market trading shares seem to be shifting. The June-dated commodity added $13.70 or 0.7%, to close at $2,037 an ounce.

