Quarterly Digital Asset Market Report: Q1 2026

Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (NCI) Review: January 01, 2026 – March 31, 2026
Investment Performance
Over the first quarter of 2026, the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS) returned -24.07%1. The NCIS returned -18.95% from the end of Q1 2025 to the end of Q1 20262, and returned 585.65% over the course of its history through the end of March 20263. Over the first quarter of 2026 the total market capitalization in the digital asset space decreased from ~2.96 trillion to ~2.35 trillion, representing an -21% rate of return4.
Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS) Q1 2026 Performance: 12/31/25 – 3/31/26
Source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS, from 12/31/25– 3/31/26
Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS) Q1 2026 Cumulative Performance: 12/31/25 – 3/31/26
Source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS, from 12/31/25– 3/31/26
Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS) All Time Performance: 6/1/20 – 3/31/26
Source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS, from 6/1/20 – 12/31/25 using end of day data and includes backtested performance for NCIS prior to 2/2/2021
The NCI’s risk and return profiles are heavily influenced by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as these major digital assets represent the NCI’s largest allocations since launch. Over the first quarter of 2026, the NCIS index value has ranged from a high of 4,856.97 on January 14, 2026, to a low of 3,015.19 on February 5, 2025. Historically, the NCIS index value has ranged from a high of 6,456.27 on October 6, 2025, to a low of 448.92 on June 27, 2020.
Portfolio Update
NCI is weighted by free float market capitalization and rebalanced quarterly on the first business day of March, June, September, and December. The free float market capitalization of a digital asset is determined by its circulating supply, which is an important data element to maintain in order to preserve an investable and accurate representation of the asset class.
At the March 2, 2026, reconstitution and rebalance, no assets were removed and no new assets were added to the NCI. At the December 1, 2025 reconstitution and rebalance, Uniswap (UNI) was removed and no new assets were added to the NCI.
Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (NCI) Constituent Weights as of 3/31/26
Source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Weighting/NCI on 3/31/26, end of day
Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS) Q1 2026 Rate of Return
The NCIS returned -24.07% over Q1 2026, and -18.95% over the last 12 months (LTM)5. This is compared below with the S&P 500 which returned -4.6% over Q1 2026, and 17.0% over the last 12 months (LTM)6.
NCIS vs. S&P 500 Rate of Return: Q4 2025 vs. Last 12 Months (LTM)
Source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS and https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/index/SPX/historical-prices
Footnotes:
1 Data source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS, from 12/31/25 – 3/31/26 using end of day data
2 Data source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS, from 3/28/25 – 3/31/26 using end of day data
3 Data source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS, from 6/1/20 – 3/31/26 using end of day data and includes backtested performance for NCIS prior to 2/2/2021
4 Data source: https://coinmarketcap.com/charts/- “Market Cap” Chart, from 12/31/25 – 3/31/26
5 Data source: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/History/NCIS, from 12/31/25 – 3/31/26, and 3/28/25 – 3/31/26, respectively.
6Data source: https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/index/SPX/historical-prices, from 12/31/25 – 3/31/26, and 3/28/25 – 3/31/26, respectively.
Disclaimer:
Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of a digital asset. Statements regarding Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate assets before investing. ADVICE FROM A FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.
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