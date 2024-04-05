How ETF Issuers Compete in Hong Kong’s Market

Yinan Xiao, CFA, Sr. Analyst of Index Research & Development at Nasdaq

Phoebe Wang, CFA, Sr. Director of Index Research & Development at Nasdaq

From an ETF issuer’s perspective, launching a product requires committing resources before investor demand is clear. Yet in Hong Kong, even ETFs tracking the same index have delivered very different outcomes. Is first‑mover advantage always decisive? Do the largest ETFs always win on fees? And when products are no longer identical, do the rules of competition change? This article explores these questions across three ETF arenas.

How ETF Issuer Competition Plays Out in Hong Kong

For ETF issuers, deciding what to launch and when is as much an art as it is a science. Product decisions require committing to index licensing, regulatory approval and distribution well before investor demand is fully visible. In Hong Kong’s ETF market, these trade‑offs have produced very different competitive outcomes across segments. Issuer competition has not followed a single pattern. Instead, outcomes have been shaped by market structure: whether through historical legacies that anchor liquidity, execution and investor mix that determine scale, or regulatory changes that open entirely new product opportunities. The three examples below illustrate how ETF competition in Hong Kong has evolved under these distinct conditions.

Arena 1: From Crisis Exit to Market Infrastructure: Why 2800-HK Still Dominates?

The Hang Seng Index is Hong Kong’s flagship equity benchmark and is widely viewed as the market’s core exposure, broadly comparable to the S&P 500 in the United States. Competition in the Hang Seng Index ETF segment, however, reflects a hierarchy shaped by the market’s early history.

The roots of this hierarchy trace back to the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998 (Chart 1), when Hong Kong faced intense speculative pressure across both its equity and currency markets. Over roughly ten trading days, the Hong Kong government undertook an unprecedented equity market intervention, acquiring approximately HKD 118 billion (USD 15 billion) of Hang Seng Index constituent stocks—equivalent to about 7.3% of all the shares in the companies in the index. After market conditions stabilized, attention turned to the orderly disposal of these holdings without disrupting market prices or liquidity.

The solution was the launch of an exchange‑traded fund. In 1999, the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK, 2800-HK) was launched as Hong Kong’s first ETF. Its IPO size of HKD 33.3 billion (USD 4.3 billion), which was less than one third of the government’s equity holdings, made it the largest IPO in Asia excluding Japan . The fund was initially managed by State Street Global Investment Management, formerly State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), reflecting the Supervisory Committee’s emphasis on appointing a manager with proven experience operating ETFs at global scale. Remaining holdings were released through TraHK’s tap facility over the next three years, completing the disposal process by late 2002.



Chart 1: The Evolution of the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK)



From the outset, TraHK occupied a role beyond that of a typical competing product. Trading activity, market‑making, and derivatives usage naturally converged around 2800-HK, establishing it as the primary vehicle for Hang Seng Index exposure. By the time Hong Kong’s ETF market expanded meaningfully in the 2010s, this structure was already firmly in place.

Subsequent Hang Seng Index ETF launches, including Hang Seng Index ETF (2833-HK, Hang Seng Investment) in 2004, iShares Core Hang Seng Index ETF (3115-HK, BlackRock) in 2016, and CSOP Hang Seng Index ETF (3037-HK) in 2021, broadened issuer participation. However, these launches did not meaningfully alter market structure, as AUM and trading activity remained overwhelmingly concentrated in TraHK.



In 2022, management of the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) transitioned from State Street to Hang Seng Investment, with no impact on product design, and at a lower management fee. Later that year, TraHK’s dominance was further reinforced through a share conversion: Hang Seng Index ETF (2833-HK) was delisted, and investors were offered the option to convert their holdings into TraHK units. While the conversion did not involve automatic asset migration, it removed the last legacy competitor tracking the Hang Seng Index and further reinforced TraHK’s position as the dominant Hang Seng Index ETF. As a result, the Hang Seng Index ETF segment has remained dominated by a single product (Chart 2). Where benchmark exposure is defined early by policy origins, scale, and liquidity, hierarchy has proven to be the dominant organizing force.

Chart 2: TraHK dominant in AUM



Arena 2: Hang Seng Tech - Fees Matter, But Distribution Can Decide the Winner?

Chart 3: HSTECH ETF AUM



Hong Kong’s 2018 listing reforms reshaped its equity market by making it easier for large technology companies to list or relist in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Following the reforms, a number of major internet and platform companies, including Alibaba, Meituan, JD.com, NetEase, and later Kuaishou etc, chose Hong Kong as their primary or secondary listing venue. As these large capitalization names gathered in the market, technology was increasingly viewed as a rising investment theme in Hong Kong equities.



In July 2020, the Hang Seng TECH Index was launched to track the largest Hong Kong listed technology companies and became the first index in Hong Kong to adopt a fast entry mechanism, allowing major new technology listings to be incorporated more quickly. The introduction of the index formalised Hong Kong’s technology segment at the benchmark level and provided the foundation for subsequent ETF product development.



As shown in Chart 3, ETF issuers moved quickly following the index launch, resulting in a tightly‑timed cluster launch. CSOP listed the first Hang Seng TECH ETF (3033‑HK) within one month, establishing the market’s initial listed access point to the benchmark. Competing products followed within weeks, including ChinaAMC (3088‑HK), iShares (3067‑HK), and Hang Seng Investment’s tracker (3032‑HK). Shortly after launch, CSOP was already the largest product in the segment by AUM. Notably, this scale leadership was achieved despite CSOP launching with the highest management fee among major peers at 0.99%, compared with Hang Seng Investment (0.55%), ChinaAMC (0.40%), and iShares (0.25%). CSOP subsequently expanded its Hang Seng TECH franchise with leveraged and inverse products (7226-HK and 7552-HK), further strengthening its presence within the segment.After the initial rollout, the Hang Seng TECH Index entered a prolonged downturn from 2021 as valuations corrected. Despite the multi‑year price decline, flow data show limited evidence of sustained investor‑driven outflows across individual Hang Seng TECH ETFs through late 2025, with most products maintaining relatively stable AUM.



Chart 4: HSTECH ETF Cashflow



After the initial rollout, the Hang Seng TECH Index entered a prolonged downturn from 2021 as valuations corrected. Despite the multi‑year price decline, flow data show limited evidence of sustained investor‑driven outflows across individual Hang Seng TECH ETFs through late 2025, with most products maintaining relatively stable AUM. Flow divergence emerged only from late 2025, after the index declined by roughly 25% from recent highs (Chart 4). Excluding price impacts, iShares (3067-HK) saw net outflows, while CSOP (3033-HK) continued to attract inflows. Differences in investor composition were also evident based on HKEX shareholding data (CCASS): Stock Connect holdings accounted for around 61% of 3033-HK in October 2025, rising to about 68% by March 2026, while remaining below 1% for 3067-HK. The substantial Stock Connect presence in 3033‑HK points to broader access to mainland investors, which may have supported its continued AUM expansion and contributed to the divergence in flows.

Once Hang Seng TECH exposure became commoditized, issuer distribution increasingly drove outcomes, even for higher‑fee products. At that stage, differences in investor base composition translated into sharply different flow responses and widening gaps in assets under management.

Arena 3: How ETF Connect Rules Created a New 60/40 Product Shelf?

Southbound Stock Connect enables eligible Mainland investors to trade designated Hong Kong–listed securities and ETFs. Following the regulatory update effective in July 2024, the ETF Connect framework lowered the minimum Hong Kong equity exposure requirement from approximately 90% to around 60%. This change created scope for Hong Kong‑listed ETFs to incorporate meaningful offshore equity exposure while remaining eligible for potential Southbound inclusion. In response, a new category of ETF products has emerged, allocating roughly 60% to Hong Kong equities and 40% to overseas equity markets. These products are commonly referred to as “60/40” equity ETFs.

Issuer participation in this segment increased steadily thereafter. As shown in Chart 5, Global X (Mirae Asset) was the first issuer to operationalize this structure, launching a Hong Kong–US technology‑focused 60/40 ETF with low management fee (3402-HK). While this early entry established the core product blueprint, asset accumulation remained modest, with the fund yet to meet the AUM threshold for ETF Connect eligibility.

Chart 5: Launch Time and AUM of 60/40 ETFs



Subsequent expansion of the segment was driven by early movers achieving regulatory traction. CSOP entered the market relatively early and has launched three 60/40 equity ETFs, two of which have already been included in Southbound ETF Connect. Its Hong Kong–US technology and income‑oriented ETFs (3442-HK, 3441-HK) were built using a 60/40 structure and have since been successfully included in ETF Connect, supported by earlier asset accumulation. CSOP later broadened regional exposure with a Hong Kong–Korea technology ETF (3431-HK), while maintaining a relatively higher fee positioning.

Other issuers emphasized differentiation through index design and the breadth of thematic exposure. E Fund has been the most active participant among later entrants, launching multiple 60/40 ETFs across different regional and thematic allocations. As of now, AUM has been concentrated in its earlier launches, including a high‑dividend strategy combining Hong Kong with Australia and Japan equities (3483‑HK), as well as thematic products covering artificial intelligence and gold‑miner exposure (3489‑HK, 2824‑HK). Subsequent thematic launches currently remain smaller in scale, but together illustrate E Fund’s approach to expanding the segment through diversified index structures and thematic variations. Meanwhile, Bosera adopted a more focused allocation framework with an ASEAN‑oriented product (2805‑HK), marking the first instance of ASEAN exposure being incorporated into a 60/40 ETF structure.

Overall, regulatory innovation enabled a new product segment, resulting in a relatively fragmented competitive landscape: CSOP leads with three products and close to 40% of total 60/40 segment AUM, while E Fund has launched the broadest lineup with six products, accounting for around 30% of segment AUM; other issuers remain selective, keeping diversification.

Conclusion

In Hong Kong, new ETF segments have typically emerged following policy or regulatory changes, particularly those linked to Stock/ETF Connect with Mainland China. In segments where products are largely identical, competitive outcomes have been shaped by first entry and distribution. By contrast, regulatory relaxation has expanded the scope for product differentiation, although final market outcomes are still evolving.



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