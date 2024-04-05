HANDLS Monthly Income Report: March 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:

2/28/2026 - 3/31/2026

The graph and table provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of March 2026 and YTD 2026. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.

March 2026: Income Holds the Line as Risk Assets are Rattled

March presented a challenging backdrop for multi-asset income strategies, as markets contended with a renewed rise in interest rate volatility, persistent inflation uncertainty, and mixed signals from economic data. Risk assets broadly weakened during the month, with equities and rate-sensitive sectors leading the decline, while income-oriented fixed income segments provided relative stability.

Within the HANDLS framework, performance reflected this cross-asset pressure. Equity-oriented exposures were the primary detractors, with Large Cap Core (-4.89%), Dividend Equity (-5.18%), and Growth & Income (-5.47%) all experiencing meaningful drawdowns. Covered Call strategies (-4.79%) also declined, illustrating that option premium was insufficient to fully offset underlying equity weakness during the period. REITs were notably weak (-6.18%), as higher-for-longer rate expectations continued to weigh on real estate valuations and financing costs.

In contrast, more defensive and income-centric exposures demonstrated relative resilience. High Yield Bonds declined modestly (-1.23%), while Core Fixed Income (-1.76%), Investment Grade Corporates (-1.98%), and MBS (-1.57%) provided stability amid the broader risk-off tone. Build America Bonds (+0.13% YTD) and Core Fixed Income (+0.02% YTD) remain marginally positive for the year, underscoring their role as ballast within the portfolio. MLPs stood out as a bright spot, posting a +1.15% monthly gain and +14.20% YTD, benefiting from firm energy prices and continued capital discipline across the sector.

From a macro perspective, March was defined by a recalibration of rate expectations. Stronger-than-anticipated economic data, particularly in labor markets and services inflation, led to a repricing of the Federal Reserve’s easing path. Treasury yields moved higher, pressuring duration-sensitive assets and equity valuations simultaneously. At the same time, geopolitical tensions and commodity price firmness contributed to inflation persistence, complicating the policy outlook.

Against this environment, the Nasdaq HANDL™ Indexes delivered expected outcomes along the risk spectrum. The 5HANDL™ Index declined -2.79%, while the more growth-sensitive 7HANDL™ (-3.73%) and 10HANDL™ (-5.92%) experienced greater downside commensurate with higher levels of leverage. Importantly, all three indexes remain positive on a YTD basis, highlighting the benefits of diversification and income generation despite short-term volatility.

In summary, March reinforced the importance of balance in income portfolios. While equity weakness weighed on returns, the stabilizing influence of fixed income and alternative income exposures helped mitigate downside. The HANDLS strategy remains positioned to navigate an environment where income, diversification, and disciplined allocation are increasingly critical to long-term outcomes.



*The table above provides return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index

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