HANDLS Monthly Income Report: February 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:

1/31/2026 - 2/28/2026

The graph and table provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of February 2026 and YTD 2026. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.

Liquidity Pays Off: HANDLS™ Indexes Post Strong February Gains Led by Energy as Private Credit Gating Concerns Mount

The HANDLS™ family of indexes posted resilient results through February 28, 2026, in a month defined by sector rotation, trade-policy volatility, and growing concerns over alternative-asset liquidity. The Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index delivered a 3.23% monthly total return (YTD +5.09%), while the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index led with 4.82% monthly (+7.52% YTD). The more conservative Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index returned 2.56% (+4.06% YTD). These outcomes reflect the disciplined construction of slightly levered, risk-optimized portfolios built entirely from highly liquid exchange-traded funds. Performance leaders were striking—and uniformly energy-related. Using internal performance data, Utilities surged 10.36% monthly (YTD +11.81%), MLPs rose 6.11% (YTD +12.90%), and REITs gained 7.57% (YTD +10.24%). This concentration highlights the month’s rotation away from mega-cap technology toward value, infrastructure, and real-asset exposures amid geopolitical tensions and shifting growth expectations. February also brought notable market headwinds. The U.S. Supreme Court’s February 20 ruling invalidated key presidential tariff authorities, triggering fresh 10% global tariffs and renewed trade uncertainty that whipsawed equities and currencies. Concurrently, the $2 trillion private-credit sector faced mounting redemption pressure. Blue Owl Capital announced limits on withdrawals from a flagship perpetual vehicle, drawing attention to valuation concerns, software‑sector exposure risks, and the potential for AI‑related default pressures. According to market reports, several large alternative‑asset managers, including Blackstone, experienced elevated redemption requests, with some managers limiting withdrawals—a practice commonly referred to as “gating.”

These events underscore why liquidity has always been foundational to HANDLS. Certain private-credit vehicles have experienced redemption limits; in contrast, HANDLS indexes are constructed using daily‑liquid ETFs. Our approach pairs an attractive ~7% distribution target with a transparent, daily-liquid portfolio of ETFs—slightly levered for optimized risk-adjusted returns yet fully redeemable at NAV. For investors concerned about the liquidity constraints often associated with private credit, this approach offers the potential for sustainable high income while maintaining access to capital. Since inception (3/12/2009), the indexes have compounded powerfully: Nasdaq 7HANDL™ at an average annual return of 9.37%, Nasdaq 10HANDL™ at 13.26%. In an environment where liquidity premiums are once again being re-priced, HANDLS continues to offer a compelling alternative—high monthly distributions backed by daily transparency and institutional-grade liquidity.



*The table above provides return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index

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