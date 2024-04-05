HANDLS Monthly Income Report: February 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:
1/31/2026 - 2/28/2026
Liquidity Pays Off: HANDLS™ Indexes Post Strong February Gains Led by Energy as Private Credit Gating Concerns Mount
The HANDLS™ family of indexes posted resilient results through February 28, 2026, in a month defined by sector rotation, trade-policy volatility, and growing concerns over alternative-asset liquidity. The Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index delivered a 3.23% monthly total return (YTD +5.09%), while the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index led with 4.82% monthly (+7.52% YTD). The more conservative Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index returned 2.56% (+4.06% YTD). These outcomes reflect the disciplined construction of slightly levered, risk-optimized portfolios built entirely from highly liquid exchange-traded funds. Performance leaders were striking—and uniformly energy-related. Using internal performance data, Utilities surged 10.36% monthly (YTD +11.81%), MLPs rose 6.11% (YTD +12.90%), and REITs gained 7.57% (YTD +10.24%). This concentration highlights the month’s rotation away from mega-cap technology toward value, infrastructure, and real-asset exposures amid geopolitical tensions and shifting growth expectations. February also brought notable market headwinds. The U.S. Supreme Court’s February 20 ruling invalidated key presidential tariff authorities, triggering fresh 10% global tariffs and renewed trade uncertainty that whipsawed equities and currencies. Concurrently, the $2 trillion private-credit sector faced mounting redemption pressure. Blue Owl Capital announced limits on withdrawals from a flagship perpetual vehicle, drawing attention to valuation concerns, software‑sector exposure risks, and the potential for AI‑related default pressures. According to market reports, several large alternative‑asset managers, including Blackstone, experienced elevated redemption requests, with some managers limiting withdrawals—a practice commonly referred to as “gating.”
These events underscore why liquidity has always been foundational to HANDLS. Certain private-credit vehicles have experienced redemption limits; in contrast, HANDLS indexes are constructed using daily‑liquid ETFs. Our approach pairs an attractive ~7% distribution target with a transparent, daily-liquid portfolio of ETFs—slightly levered for optimized risk-adjusted returns yet fully redeemable at NAV. For investors concerned about the liquidity constraints often associated with private credit, this approach offers the potential for sustainable high income while maintaining access to capital. Since inception (3/12/2009), the indexes have compounded powerfully: Nasdaq 7HANDL™ at an average annual return of 9.37%, Nasdaq 10HANDL™ at 13.26%. In an environment where liquidity premiums are once again being re-priced, HANDLS continues to offer a compelling alternative—high monthly distributions backed by daily transparency and institutional-grade liquidity.
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Important Disclosure. HANDLS Indexes receives compensation in connection with licensing its indices to third parties. Any returns or performance provided within are for illustrative purposes only and do not demonstrate actual performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future investment results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class is available through investable instruments based on an index. HANDLS Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the returns of any index. There is no assurance that investment products based on an index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. HANDLS Indexes is not an investment advisor, and HANDLS Indexes makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The information contained herein is intended for personal use only and should not be relied upon as the basis for the execution of a security trade. Investors are advised to consult with their broker or other financial representative to verify pricing information for any securities referenced herein. Neither Indexes nor any of its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates shall have any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor for any lost profits, indirect, special or consequential damages. Either Indexes or its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates have exclusive proprietary rights in any information contained herein. The information contained herein may not be used for any unauthorized purpose or redistributed without prior written approval from HANDLS Indexes. Copyright © 2026 by HANDLS Indexes. All rights reserved.