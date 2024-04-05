Evolving Income Portfolio Strategies for Financial Advisors

By: Ed Ware, Sr. Director, Index Product Management

Financial advisors are always looking to balance client needs for portfolio growth with income as a total return objective. Each component plays an important role in portfolio construction but as clients move towards retirement, the balance inevitably shifts towards income as clients’ tolerance for the market risk associated with growth investments slowly recedes.

Navigating the Shift from Growth to Income Strategies

Rotating a portfolio out of growth investments and into income presents a whole new challenge for advisors. The asset management industry has created a dizzying array of solutions available to deliver portfolio income. The bad news for advisors is that among all these choices, there is no silver bullet for delivering portfolio income throughout an economic cycle. The good news for the modern portfolio manager is that there are new exchange-listed solutions that ever more accurately meet client needs for portfolio income in different macroeconomic environments.

Survey Insights: Current Trends in Income Portfolio Management

In Q2 2025, Nasdaq Global Indexes commissioned a Wealth Management IQ survey (the “Survey”) of over 400 financial advisors to gauge the prioritization of income in their portfolios, and the solutions they intended to use to provide that income. One of the key insights from the Survey is that advisors remain anchored to traditional solutions that are as old as the “modern” portfolio theory of the 1950s, despite ever more specialized, accurate and scalable solutions available to them.

Top Income Investment Options for Retirement Planning

Fixed Income unsurprisingly is the most popular solution for advisors seeking income. This speaks to the conventional wisdom of delivering income and diversification via an asset class that traditionally has low correlation to equities. Dividend equities were a close second in the Survey results, followed by Insurance Products, REITs, Preferred Securities, Private Credit, Options and MLPs respectively.

These rankings were the same as results from a similar survey of financial advisors conducted by Nasdaq in March 2023. Furthermore, any increases in advisor interest within these categories represented a parallel shift across these categories. Therefore, financial advisors have generally not had any recent changes to their conventional wisdom for portfolio income solutions.

Risks of Stagnation in Income Strategy Amid Market Changes

The lack of significant change in advisors’ approaches to income portfolios is remarkable given geopolitical and macroeconomic shifts that typically cause advisors to reevaluate their investment philosophies. The Survey asked the respondents to rank their perceived risks to the income portions of their portfolios.



Two of the top three responses (Inflation and Interest Rate Changes) will have very significant negative effects on bond portfolios. Inflation leads to changes in monetary policy and accompanying higher interest rates, which drive bond yields higher, and therefore bond prices lower. The third of the top three responses is equity market volatility, which reflects macroeconomic uncertainty, which in turn has a negative impact on equity prices. Therefore, it looks like advisors are largely maintaining course and speed with the 60/40 portfolio despite their heightened perception of simultaneous risks to equities and fixed income.

Innovative ETF Solutions for Income Generation

These concerns may explain the recent rapid rise of assets in options-based strategies in the ETF space. These ETFs are linked to options-based strategies designed to deliver the returns of Covered Call strategies where the ETF owner is effectively selling an out-of-the-money call option while holding an equivalent position in the underlying asset (please remember this explanation for the next paragraph). Both increased inflation and volatility are associated with positive impacts on the prices of call options, so when these strategies sell more valuable call options, these ETF holders are reaping more option premium income from the sale of call options in a favorable market environment.

Tax-Efficient Approaches to Portfolio Rebalancing

Selling out of long held Equity and Fixed Income positions may entail incurring capital gains treatment on those sales, which are never a popular client conversation for advisors. Advisors may instead be using new portfolio assets to fuel this remarkable growth in Options Income ETFs, which have both figuratively and literally gone from “0 to 100” in the past 5 years:



This leads us to the question – if there is an income solution that addresses the most concerning perceived risks to income portfolios amongst advisors, and there are so many available solutions, then why aren’t more advisors using them? $100 billion is not an insignificant sum, but it is a mere fraction of the over $10.3 trillion in aggregate US ETF assets.

Advisors may be uncomfortable discussing capital gains with their clients, but they may also be reluctant to spend their time and relationship capital on educating clients on Covered Call options strategies and the abstract concepts that drive their performance. Some examples of the potential complexities are options pricing inputs, moneyness, and “Greeks” such as Delta. If this is indeed the case, our industry has an education gap which must be filled in favor of the end client. Stay tuned for the results of future Surveys as we continue to track these phenomena.

