Blog: China’s Dividend ETF Growth is Being Fueled by Hong Kong-Listed Stocks

China’s dividend ETF penetration still lags the U.S., but growth is accelerating

Dividend‑related equity ETFs have consistently represented the largest factor allocation by AUM in China’s equity ETF market. As of 2025, dividend‑focused ETFs account for around 4% of total equity ETF AUM in China, with assets of roughly US$26 billion, compared with a total equity ETF market of about US$612 billion.

By comparison, dividend‑related ETFs in the United States represent a slightly higher penetration of approximately 6% of total equity ETF AUM, with assets of around US$563 billion out of a broader equity ETF market exceeding US$9.9 trillion. While U.S. dividend ETFs have expanded broadly in line with the overall equity ETF market over time, China’s dividend ETF segment has shown a clearer acceleration in AUM growth in recent years, as reflected in both the level and growth rate comparisons in Chart 1.

Chart 1: Dividend-related vs other equity ETFs: AUM growth trends in China and U.S.



From A‑share to H-share: China’s dividend ETF AUM takes off

Chart 2 further breaks down China’s dividend ETF AUM by underlying. Following the launch of the first dividend‑focused ETF in 2006, assets remained negligible for more than a decade. AUM began to build after 2018, driven primarily by A‑share‑linked dividend ETFs, reaching around US$4 billion by early 2022. From 2023 onward, asset growth accelerated sharply. While A‑share products continued to account for the majority of assets, Hong Kong Stock Connect dividend ETFs emerged as an increasingly important source of incremental AUM, particularly from 2024. By the most recent period, total dividend ETF AUM in China exceeded US$30 billion.



Chart 2: China dividend ETFs: accelerating AUM growth across A‑share and H‑share underlying



H‑share dividend ETFs pull ahead on performance and inflows

The most recent year highlights a clear gap within this AUM growth phase. As of end‑January 2026, dividend ETFs with Hong Kong‑listed underlying stocks delivered one-year total returns approximately three to four times higher than comparable A‑share dividend ETFs. Net inflows over the period were also concentrated in Hong Kong‑listed dividend ETFs, alongside a small subset of A‑share products combining high dividend yield with low‑volatility characteristics.



Chart 3: One-year dividend-related ETF performance & flows



Quality vs. value: what separates H‑share and A‑share dividend ETFs

To explain the performance differences between A‑share and H‑share dividend ETFs, we apply a Fama‑French factor analysis to decompose returns into common style exposures such as market risk, size, value, and quality. The results indicate that H‑share dividend ETFs are consistently positioned as lower‑risk and quality‑tilted, and are also predominantly exposed to large‑cap stocks. A‑share dividend ETFs share the same low‑risk and quality profile, but show a more persistent value tilt, suggesting a stronger emphasis on lower‑valuation companies rather than growth‑oriented names. By contrast, A‑share dividend ETFs do not exhibit a strong or consistent size tilt.

Chart 4: H‑share dividend ETFs tilt toward low‑beta and quality



Chart 5: A‑share dividend ETFs show stronger value bias



H‑share dividend ETFs see stronger inflows, supported by insurance demand

Flows and holdings data together point to a clear divergence in the source of incremental demand between A‑share and H‑share dividend ETFs.

As of end‑January 2026, while A‑share dividend ETFs remain larger in aggregate size — with approximately USD 18 bn in AUM, compared with USD 12 bn for H‑share products — new money has been entering both segments at a similar pace, with each recording around USD 4 bn in net inflows over the past year. Given the smaller asset base, this implies a relatively faster accumulation of new capital in H‑share dividend ETFs.

Chart 6: Dividend ETF AUM & one-year flows by underlying listing



Holdings and weight‑change data suggest that this inflow pattern reflects different investor composition across the two segments. A‑share dividend ETFs remain predominantly fund‑driven. For example, Huatai‑PineBridge CSI Dividend Low Volatility ETF (512890), one of the largest A‑share dividend products, is currently held primarily by fund investors, who account for around 45% of top‑holder positions. Over the past six months, fund holdings in the product have increased by approximately 18%, indicating continued participation from fund investors.

By contrast, insurance investors play a more prominent role in H‑share dividend ETFs, contributing meaningfully to incremental demand. In JPMorgan S&P Access Hong Kong Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (513630), insurance investors represent roughly 25% of top‑holder exposure, while fund participation is comparatively lower. Over the past six months, insurance allocations in the product have risen by around 14%, highlighting sustained insurer inflows into H‑share dividend strategies.

Taken together, the data suggest that while headline inflows into A‑share and H‑share dividend ETFs appear similar in absolute terms, the marginal source of demand differs: A‑share products continue to be driven primarily by fund allocation, whereas insurance investors have played a more active role in supporting flows into H‑share dividend ETFs.

Chart 7: Holdings & weight change by investor

