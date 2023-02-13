Index Ventures VI Cuts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)

Fintel reports that Index Ventures VI has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 65.11MM shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A (HOOD). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 72.34MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.98% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $11.68. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from its latest reported closing price of $9.98.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $1,926MM, an increase of 41.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets, Inc.. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 1.29%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 552,143K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Index Venture Associates VI holds 65,106K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galileo holds 58,063K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 29,245K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,910K shares, representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Capital GP II holds 26,486K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,485K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 23,280K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 27.59% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

