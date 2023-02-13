Index Ventures V Cuts Stake in Shapeways Holdings (SHPW)

Fintel reports that Index Ventures V has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Shapeways Holdings Inc (SHPW). This represents 3.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 8, 2021 they reported 5.42MM shares and 11.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.79% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shapeways Holdings is $1.63. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 139.79% from its latest reported closing price of $0.68.

The projected annual revenue for Shapeways Holdings is $39MM, an increase of 18.98%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shapeways Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHPW is 0.04%, a decrease of 94.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 12,611K shares. The put/call ratio of SHPW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. holds 4,500K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates V holds 2,344K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing a decrease of 51.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHPW by 161.27% over the last quarter.

PRNT - The 3D Printing ETF holds 1,955K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares, representing a decrease of 43.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHPW by 63.88% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,641K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 354K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 22.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHPW by 54.56% over the last quarter.

Shapeways Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shapeways makes world-class, on-demand manufacturing more accessible to everyone through automation, innovation and digitization. The company's purpose-built software, wide selection of materials and technologies, and global supply chain lower manufacturing barriers and speed delivery of quality products. Shapeways' digital manufacturing services have empowered more than one million customers worldwide to produce more than 20 million parts using 10 different technologies and 90 different materials and finishes. Headquartered in New York City, Shapeways has ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Long Island City, N.Y., and Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.