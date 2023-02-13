Index Ventures Growth I Cuts Stake in Squarespace (SQSP)

Fintel reports that Index Ventures Growth I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.90MM shares of Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP). This represents 9.998% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 19.27MM shares and 21.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 11.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Squarespace is $24.91. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of $22.89.

The projected annual revenue for Squarespace is $971MM, an increase of 14.79%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Squarespace. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 16.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQSP is 0.11%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 57,338K shares. The put/call ratio of SQSP is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Atlantic holds 22,361K shares representing 16.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Growth Associates I holds 8,897K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,486K shares, representing a decrease of 51.59%.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,323K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,573K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 20.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,499K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Squarespace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Its suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping its customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Its team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

