Companies

Index provider FTSE Russell says will drop shares of eight Chinese companies

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Index provider FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete shares of eight Chinese companies from certain products after a U.S. order barring trading of firms linked to the Chinese military. [nL1N2IJ2VY]

(Adds company names, explanation)

BOSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete shares of eight Chinese companies from certain products after a U.S. order barring trading of firms linked to the Chinese military.

In a statement sent by a spokesman for owner London Stock Exchange Group, FTSE Russell said it will remove shares in companies including Hangzhou Hikvision , China Railway Construction Corp , and China Spacesat.

FTSE Russell said it acted following feedback from index subscribers "and other stakeholders," and that it was following its policy when sanctions are imposed that restrict investments. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net)) Keywords: USA CHINA/INDEXES (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular