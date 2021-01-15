Index inclusion may boost China bonds flows to $140bln in 2021-Goldman Sachs

adds details, background, graphic

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's bond markets could attract as much as $140 billion in investment this year, Goldman Sachs forecast on Friday, with debt from the government and policy banks due to enter the FTSE WGBI global fixed income index in October.

Goldman Sachs more than doubled its forecast for monthly investment flows, estimating inflows of $5 billion-$10 billion a month, rising to $10 billion-$15 billion after China joins the FTSE WGBI benchmark.

"The case for owning Chinese fixed income assets is strong," Goldman Sachs' Danny Suwanapruti wrote in a note, citing a supportive outlook for the yuan CNY=, strong economic growth, relatively good virus control and the potential for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to revert to a more traditional and less combative approach to foreign policy.

Chinese bonds enjoyed hefty inflows in 2020 despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic roiling global markets, especially assets from developing economies.

Bonds markets in the world's second-largest economy raked in some $130 billion last year, around twice as much as in 2019.

Chinese bonds are already present in a number of fixed income indexes. Bloomberg completed the 20-month phase-in period of including China into the Aggregate Index at the end of 2020, assigning China 6.60%weight.

China also has a 10% weighting in JPMorgan's GBI-EM Global Diversified index, the main emerging debt benchmark, with inclusion completed at the end of 2020.

Bonds issued by the Chinese government and its policy banks remain "attractive for both developed and emerging market investors, said Goldman Sachs.

Should the current predicted pace of flows be maintained, inflows into China's fixed income market will reach $1 trillion by 2025, Goldman calculated.

Debt issued by the country's policy banks - China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China and the Agricultural Development Bank of China - are investment grade rates and some of the most liquid ones in the market.

Offshore holdings of China bondshttps://tmsnrt.rs/35KBqvE

