Index Futures Fall, Dollar Rallies As Labor Market Strength Dampens Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Equity futures took a sharp downturn moments after the release of the latest jobs report, which unveiled an unexpected strength in the U.S. labor market for November.

According to the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, non-farm payrolls (NFPs) expanded by 199,000 in November, surpassing the 150,000 reported for October and exceeding the projected 180,000. The unemployment rate surprisingly declined to 3.7%, the lowest since July, down from 3.9%.

Traders are now questioning whether their aggressive bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024 have gone too far, as more than five rate cuts were priced in by December. The unexpectedly robust labor market performance could potentially keep the Federal Reserve in a more tight stance for longer.

As per the CME Group FedWatch tool, traders have adjusted their expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in March 2024, with the current pricing indicating a 49% chance of that scenario. The probability of five rate cuts by December 2024 declined from 72% ahead of the release to 57%.

At 08:45 a.m. in New York, Nasdaq 100 futures declined by 0.4%, while contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow were down by 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Small cap futures rallied 0.7%.

The dollar index (DXY), tracked by the Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSE:UUP), strengthened, and Treasury yields increased. The 10-year yield rose by 8 basis points to 4.23%, while gold saw a 0.2% decline.

Crude rallied 1.9%, with the WTI trading above $70 a barrel, following its sharp slowdown over the past weeks.

US Futures Performance On Friday

Futures Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 -0.44% 15,951.76 S&P 500 -0.16% 4,580.82 Dow -0.10% 36,084.17 Russell 2000 +0.76% 1,882.40

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) edged down 0.1% to $458.01 and the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.4% to $389.16, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is trading 0.7% lower to 12.97.

Economic Data To Watch The University of Michigan is set to release its preliminary Consumer Sentiment Survey for December at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analyst estimates suggest a marginal decrease in the overall index, dropping from 62 to 61.3. Year-ahead and long term inflation expectations were at 4.5% and 3.2%, respectively, in November. Stocks To Watch Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE:CARR) experienced a 6% increase in premarket trading after U.S. industrial firm Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) announced on Friday its intention to acquire Carrier’s security business for $4.95 billion. Honeywell’s stock was 2.55% lower in response to the news. Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) were both 5% higher. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw a 2% decline as the company provided a less optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter, even though it reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations. First Solar Inc. (NYSE:FSLR) was over 3% higher, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Marketweight to Overweight, and raised its price target from $214 to $237. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) inched 0.3% higher in the premarket, after surging as much as 9.9% on Thursday on positive AI-related news. Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) witnessed a 20% drop, as the company announced its intention to carry out a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its common shares. HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) tumbled 23% following the disclosure of CEO and chair David McJannet‘s sale of 200,000 shares of the company.

Now Read: Did Google Stage Its AI Video Demonstration? Exec Says Gemini Was Spoon Fed Details

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.