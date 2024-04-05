Index ETFs, Active ETFs, and Options-Based Strategies: An Investor's Framework

Key Takeaways

• Index ETFs and actively managed ETFs are not the only framework. Options-based income strategies represent a third approach — one that uses active management not for security selection but for derivative configuration.

• The empirical case for indexing is strongest in large-cap U.S. equity. S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA®)1 data consistently shows 85–90%)1+ of active large-cap managers underperforming over 15-year periods. The case for active is more nuanced in less efficient segments.

• Cost is the most reliable predictor of relative performance within a peer group. A 0.70%)1 fee differential compounds to roughly 20% less terminal wealth over 30 years on otherwise identical portfolios.

• The 'active vs. passive' debate conflates two questions: whether security selection generates alpha in a given market segment, and whether a specific manager can be identified in advance who will generate that alpha net of fees.

• Options-based active ETFs occupy a different space. The active management decision is not 'which stocks to own' but 'which derivative to use, at what strike, with what coverage ratio, with what roll schedule.'

• The core-satellite framework should be updated to reflect the modern ETF landscape: a passive core, satellite allocations to active strategies in less efficient segments, and a separate income/yield layer best served by options-based approaches.

Framing the Decision

The index-versus-active debate is among the most analyzed questions in investment management, and the empirical evidence is largely settled in efficient markets: passive indexing outperforms the average active manager after fees over long periods. But 'average active manager in large-cap U.S. equity' is not a sentence that captures the full complexity of the choice investors face in practice.

The ETF market has expanded the available set of strategies substantially. Today's investor is not simply choosing between an S&P 500 index fund and a large-cap stock-picker. The universe includes low-cost factor ETFs, non-transparent active equity ETFs, fixed income ETFs with active sector rotation, and a rapidly growing category of options-based income strategies where the entire return profile is shaped by active derivative management — not security selection.

This piece examines all three approaches: the intellectual and empirical case for each, where each tends to add or destroy value relative to cost, and how they can be combined in a portfolio that serves specific investor objectives.

Index ETFs: The Case for Passive

Index ETFs track published benchmarks — the S&P 500, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — by holding the constituent securities in proportion to their index weights. The manager's role is replication, not judgment: no security selection, no market timing, no attempt to outperform.

The Intellectual Foundation

Index investing rests on two related propositions. First, that markets are efficient. Second, even if inefficiencies exist, identifying them in advance and acting on them profitably — after accounting for research costs, transaction costs, and fees — is harder than it appears.

The zero-sum arithmetic of active management makes this concrete: before costs, active managers as a group earn the market return, because they collectively are the market. After costs, active management in aggregate is a negative-sum game — the group underperforms by the amount of fees paid.

The Empirical Evidence

S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes the SPIVA (S&P Indices Versus Active) scorecard on an ongoing basis, comparing active fund performance to their benchmark indexes across categories and time periods. The pattern is consistent: over 15-year periods, the majority of active managers in most categories underperform their benchmarks, with underperformance rates in large-cap U.S. equity typically reaching 85–90%.)1

Survivorship Bias Note

Published SPIVA figures actually understate the performance disadvantage of active management. Funds that perform poorly are frequently merged or liquidated, disappearing from the dataset. Accounting for these failures would shift the underperformance rates higher. The figures in the published scorecard should be treated as a floor, not a ceiling.

Underperformance also increases with time horizon. A manager who beats the benchmark in year one on skill and luck has a substantially harder time sustaining that edge over 5, 10, and 15)2 years as compounding amplifies fee drag.

The Cost Advantage

Broad market index ETFs trade at expense ratios that are a fraction of active alternatives — often 0.03%–0.10%))2 for major funds, compared to 0.50%–1.00%)2+ for actively managed equity strategies.

Scenario: A 0.70% annual fee differential, compounded over 30 years on a $100,000 portfolio earning 8% gross, results in approximately $200,000 less terminal wealth for the higher-cost fund — a 20% difference in outcomes on otherwise identical portfolios. Active managers must consistently generate alpha exceeding this hurdle simply to match index returns.

Actively Managed ETFs: When Security Selection Might Add Value

Active ETFs give portfolio managers discretion to make investment decisions: which securities to hold, at what weights, when to buy and sell. The manager pursues returns that exceed the fund's benchmark index, using research, analysis, and judgment that index funds explicitly exclude.

Active management is not a monolith. It spans a spectrum from modestly factor-tilted strategies to highly concentrated conviction portfolios with substantial benchmark deviation. The relevant evaluation questions are: in this specific market segment, does active management in aggregate generate alpha? And can this specific manager be identified in advance as one who will?

Where Active Management Has Better Odds

Market efficiency is not uniform. Active managers face their highest hurdle in segments where information saturation, analyst coverage, transparent pricing, and high trading liquidity are strongest. The table below maps the odds by segment:

The Manager Selection Problem

Even in segments where active management on average performs better, the challenge of identifying which managers will outperform in advance remains formidable. Past performance provides limited forward guidance: funds with strong 3- and 5-year records mean-revert toward benchmark performance at rates higher than most investors assume.

The most defensible positions on active management are either systematic (index in efficient markets, select active in less efficient segments based on explicit criteria) or exceptional (concentrated conviction in a specific manager based on rigorous due diligence). Broad active management in efficient markets, selected on recent performance, is the approach with the worst empirical track record.)1

Options-Based Active ETFs: A Third Category

Options-based income strategies — covered call ETFs, 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) income funds, put-write strategies — are sometimes grouped with 'active ETFs' in product classifications, but they represent a meaningfully different kind of active management that deserves its own analytical frame.

In a traditional active equity ETF, the active management decisions are about security selection: which stocks or bonds to own, at what weight, with what conviction. The benchmark is a market index, and the active manager's goal is to outperform it.

In an options-based income ETF, the return objective is different — the fund is not primarily trying to beat an equity index. It is trying to generate income by systematically writing options against a portfolio, while managing the trade-off between income level, upside participation, downside risk, and tax efficiency.

What 'Active' Means Here

In a traditional active ETF: security selection, sizing, timing — decisions about which assets to own.

In an options-based active ETF: derivative selection, strike, coverage ratio, tenor, roll timing — decisions about how to structure the income overlay.

Both are 'active.' The decisions being made — and the skills required — are entirely different.

Why Active Management Matters More in Options-Based Strategies

In an options-based income strategy, it is difficult (but not impossible) to replicate a thoughtfully managed covered call strategy with a rules-based index — because the strategy requires ongoing decisions about how to configure the derivative overlay in response to changing volatility conditions, rate environments, and market structure.

A systematic covered call strategy (always write the same strike, always on the same schedule) and an actively managed one (vary strike selection, coverage ratio, and instrument type based on current conditions) will produce measurably different outcomes over a full market cycle.

This is different from the traditional active management argument ('the manager might be good enough to overcome the fee drag'). Active management of derivative configuration is intrinsically necessary — there is no passive alternative that achieves the same objectives. The relevant evaluation question is not 'is active better than passive here?' but 'is this manager actively managing the derivative configuration well?'

Comparing the Three Approaches

The table below maps the key dimensions of each approach side by side. Read this as a framework for organizing the decision, not as a ranking — the right approach depends on the investor's objectives, time horizon, tax situation, and the specific market segment being evaluated.

Portfolio Construction: A Three-Layer Framework

The traditional core-satellite framework — index funds as the core, selective active allocations as satellites — was designed for a world where the primary choice was between passive equity exposure and active stock selection. The modern ETF landscape supports a more differentiated architecture.

The allocation to the income layer depends on the investor's income objectives, tax situation (taxable vs. tax-advantaged), and risk tolerance. For investors with meaningful income needs — retirees, trusts, income-focused taxable accounts — the income layer may be the primary active allocation decision in the portfolio, not a satellite afterthought.

Bottom Line

The active-versus-passive debate is important, but it doesn't capture the full picture of what modern ETF portfolios can do. A three-category framework — index core, active satellites in less efficient markets, options-based income layer — better reflects the available strategies and their distinct purposes.

• In large-cap U.S. equity, the empirical case for indexing is overwhelming. Fee drag, survivorship bias, and market efficiency combine to make consistent active outperformance extraordinarily rare. This is where low-cost index ETFs belong.

• In less efficient segments, active management has better odds — but requires genuine due diligence. Small-cap, emerging markets, and high-yield credit offer more opportunity for active managers to add value, but past performance is a poor selector. Evaluate the process, the team, and the philosophy.

• Options-based income strategies are a third category, not a variant of stock-picking. The active management decisions are about derivative configuration, not security selection. There is no passive alternative. Evaluate these strategies on income consistency, tax treatment, derivative instrument choice, and the manager's approach to varying market conditions.

• The right framework depends on investor objectives, not just market views. An investor who needs income in a taxable account has different ETF portfolio priorities than one building a tax-deferred growth portfolio. The three-layer architecture should be calibrated to the investor's specific situation, not applied as a template.

• Cost remains the most reliable variable across all three categories. In index funds, cost is everything. In active funds, cost is the hurdle. In options-based strategies, cost matters alongside tax treatment, instrument selection, and active management quality. In all cases, evaluate fees relative to what they are expected to deliver.

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About VegaShares

VegaShares specializes in derivatives-based ETFs and other innovative investment strategies. Developed by institutional-level experts, VegaShares blends quantitative research with disciplined risk management to create liquid, exchange-traded tools for modern investors seeking efficiency, precision, and performance. Visit VegaSharesETFs.com for more information.

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Glossary

S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA®) are semiannual reports published by S&P Dow Jones Indices that compare the performance of active equity and fixed income mutual funds against their benchmarks over different time horizons.

Strike.The fixed price at which the holder of an option contract may buy (in the case of a call) or sell (in the case of a put) the underlying asset. Also referred to as the exercise price.

Coverage Ratio. A measure of the extent to which a fund’s income or assets cover its obligations, often used to assess the sustainability of distributions or option strategies.

Roll Schedule. The predetermined process and timing by which a fund closes out existing options positions and establishes new positions, typically to maintain continuous exposure.

Derivative. A financial instrument whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying asset, index, or rate, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, or market indices.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Measures the performance of large- and mid-cap companies across emerging market countries.

Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Measures the performance of the U.S. investment-grade bond market, including government, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities.

0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration). Refers to options contracts that expire on the same day they are traded.

Put-Write Strategies. An investment strategy that involves selling (writing) put options to generate income, typically with the intent to acquire the underlying asset at a specified price if assigned.

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Sources

1. https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/spiva/spiva-us-year-end-2025.pdf

2.https://images.mscomm.morningstar.com/Web/MorningstarInc/%7Be4541be1-d93a-44ff-bead-6c798b3fa96d%7D_MorningstarActive-PassiveBarometerJune2015.pdf

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