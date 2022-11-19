Index Assets in ETFs Fare Better Than Others Amid Volatility

According to Pensions & Investments' annual survey of index managers, worldwide indexes managed in exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes have fared much better than index assets in other wrappers. Worldwide index assets managed in ETFs and ETNs totaled $6.51 trillion as of June 30th, down 4.8% from $6.84 trillion last year. Worldwide index assets overall fell 12.7% to $18.23 trillion. Exchange-traded products continued to see strong inflows despite headwinds such as inflation, rate hikes, and stock and bond losses. In fact, the global ETF industry saw its 40th straight month of net inflows during September and is on pace for annual net inflows that will be second to only last year's record of $1.29 trillion according to research and consultancy firm ETFGI LLP. Emily Foote McKinley, Head of Institutional Specialists for ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco Ltd explained why ETFs continue to see strong inflows this year. She told Pensions & Investments, "I think that we've always seen the biggest pickups in institutional usage of ETFs around and after times of severe market volatility. That's because the ETF wrapper is able to prove itself as a provider of liquidity and access and transparency to underlying markets in times of crisis."

ETFs continue to see massive inflows this year despite market volatility due to the wrapper's ability to provide institutional investors with liquidity and transparency.

