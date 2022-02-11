Independent Vice Chairman of the Board Michael Dwozan Just Bought 20% More Shares In Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Potential Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, Michael Dwozan, recently bought US$107k worth of stock, paying US$16.50 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 20%.

Colony Bankcorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Brian Schmitt for US$108k worth of shares, at about US$17.96 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$18.25. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Colony Bankcorp insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Colony Bankcorp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:CBAN Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insider Ownership of Colony Bankcorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Colony Bankcorp insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Colony Bankcorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Colony Bankcorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Colony Bankcorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

