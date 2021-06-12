Independent Vice Chairman of the Board Charles Green Just Bought 4.5% More Shares In National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, Charles Green, recently bought US$70k worth of stock, for US$35.22 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

National Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Charles Green is the biggest insider purchase of National Bankshares shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$36.25. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for National Bankshares share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.34k shares worth US$199k. But insiders sold 1.00 shares worth US$31.3. Overall, National Bankshares insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$31.46. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NKSH Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of National Bankshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that National Bankshares insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$6.0m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At National Bankshares Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that National Bankshares insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Bankshares. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of National Bankshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

