Independent Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director Carl Braunlich Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

We'd be surprised if Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director, Carl Braunlich, recently sold US$114k worth of stock at US$3.42 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 82% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Full House Resorts

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Bradley Tirpak, for US$235k worth of shares, at about US$1.97 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$3.23. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Bradley Tirpak's holding.

Insiders in Full House Resorts didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:FLL Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

I will like Full House Resorts better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Full House Resorts Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Full House Resorts insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$9.2m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Full House Resorts Tell Us?

An insider sold Full House Resorts shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Full House Resorts.

Of course Full House Resorts may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.