US Markets

Independent union wins workers' vote at Mexico's Tridonex plant

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ

Workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant on Monday voted overwhelmingly in favor of appointing a new union, in a poll being closely watched in the United States after allegations of worker rights abuses at the plant.

By Daina Beth Solomon

MATAMOROS, Mexico, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant on Monday voted overwhelmingly in favor of appointing a new union, in a poll being closely watched in the United States after allegations of worker rights abuses at the plant.

Independent union SNITIS garnered 1,126 votes, outstripping the 176 votes for the current union CTM, which is part of one of Mexico's biggest labor organizations.

Workers at the plant in the northern Mexico city of Matamoros began campaigning about two years ago to replace a union that they accused of failing to push for higher wages.

Tridonex's unlisted U.S. parent, Cardone, faced U.S. government scrutiny last year in one of the first labor complaints under a new regional trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), after workers at the plant said they were being denied the right to freely select their union.

More than 80% of eligible workers cast ballots on Monday, in a vote that U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said was being closely watched.

The election came weeks after the CTM union lost its 25-year hold at General Motors in the central city of Silao to an upstart group in an election following another complaint under the USMCA trade deal.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jane Wardell)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular