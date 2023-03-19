Independent Report Identifies Rio Tinto's Cultural Heritage Management Practices Below Standards

(RTTNews) - An independent report commissioned by Rio Tinto plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) found that the company's cultural heritage management practices are still below standards.

The company published the report based on a global audit of its Cultural Heritage Management compliance and performance - one of a number of steps it is taking to continue to find better ways to manage and protect heritage.

The report was produced by consultant Environmental Resources Management Australia or ERM, following an audit of 37 Rio Tinto assets.

Stefani Eagle, ERM Consulting Director (Cultural Heritage), said "While examples of good cultural heritage practice were found, there are further improvements that are required to meet their internal standards and ensure all assets have appropriate foundations, underpinned by the principles of co-design."

Commissioning an independent audit was a commitment made in response to the findings from the Rio Tinto Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management which identified priorities for change following the destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in May 2020.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said that the company has been working to strengthen and improve its approach to cultural heritage and community relations. The company knows it has more work to do and the report gives the company areas for further improvement across its global operations, and the company will adopt all of its recommendations.

