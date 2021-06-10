Independent probe says Toshiba AGM last year was not fairly managed

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - An independent probe said in a report on Thursday that Toshiba Corp's 6502.T annual shareholders' meeting last year was not managed in a fair manner as Toshiba and the government effectively colluded to undermine shareholders' rights.

