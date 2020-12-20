Independent Non-Executive Director Richard Huber Just Bought 16% More Shares In AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Huber, the Independent Non-Executive Director of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) recently shelled out US$65k to buy stock, at US$6.50 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AquaBounty Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Randal Kirk bought US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$2.50 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.09. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months AquaBounty Technologies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$1.94. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AQB Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2020

Insider Ownership of AquaBounty Technologies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that AquaBounty Technologies insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AquaBounty Technologies Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of AquaBounty Technologies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for AquaBounty Technologies (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

