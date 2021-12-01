Independent Non-Executive Chairman Vance Tang Just Bought 24% More Shares In American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Investors who take an interest in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Vance Tang, recently paid US$65.10 per share to buy US$391k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 24%.

American Woodmark Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Vance Tang was not their only acquisition of American Woodmark shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$396k worth of shares at a price of US$66.06 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$61.64). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Vance Tang was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Vance Tang was also the biggest seller.

Vance Tang purchased 12.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$65.58. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AMWD Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that American Woodmark insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Woodmark Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in American Woodmark shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for American Woodmark (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

