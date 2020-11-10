Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Lester Knight Just Bought 4.3% More Shares In Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Lester Knight, recently bought a whopping US$1.9m worth of stock, at a price of US$187. While that only increased their holding size by 4.3%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aon

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Lester Knight was not their only acquisition of Aon shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$14m worth of shares at a price of US$195 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$200. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 81.00k shares worth US$16m. But insiders sold 17.55k shares worth US$4.0m. In total, Aon insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AON Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2020

Does Aon Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Aon insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$461m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Aon Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Aon. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Aon and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

