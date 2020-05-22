Independent Mack-Cali Board Members Issue Statement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Independent Mack-Cali Board Members, Alan Batkin, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Nori Gerardo Lietz, said they believe Mack-Cali's greatest need is for even more oversight and a Board composed of a majority of truly independent voices. The Independent Board members also alleged that they have been excluded from strategic discussions and decision making over the past year.

"Mack-Cali has dismissed us as instruments of Bow Street in an attempt to shift attention from the severe governance problems that have hobbled the company and denied value to its shareholders. This is blatantly false. The company has accused us of wanting to conduct a "fire sale" of Mack-Cali. Nothing could be further from the truth. Our only goal is to increase shareholder value," the independent Mack-Cali Board Members stated.

