Independent Investors Play a Critical Role in the Housing Market in 2024

By Kurt Carlton, Co-Founder & President of New Western

If you were to judge the current state of the housing market by the headlines over the past year you’d have a lot of concerns. Rising mortgage rates squeezing out buyers, stagnant inventory leaving not enough homes to buy, and an overarching affordability crisis for middle-income homebuyers hoping to enter the market. While these themes were part of the story in 2023, an underlying theme of optimism is brewing for single-family investors and consumers in 2024.

The primary reason for the optimism is an increased emphasis on the independent investor’s critical role as a provider.

Three key factors will influence shifts in the housing market in 2024

Mortgage Rates

A decline in mortgage rates in the first and second quarters of 2024 is anticipated to catalyze a spike in market activity during the spring. If this occurs we can expect to see more buyers coming off the sidelines and entering the market. Still, the challenge of affordability will persist primarily due to the expected high demand that would follow a decline in rates.

A Growing Number of Aging Homes

We are beginning to witness “The Great Renovation” phase, a period when we’ll see approximately 24 million homes becoming prime candidates for substantial renovations. This trend, which is projected to peak around 2027 presents a lucrative avenue for fix-and-flip investors, especially as many homeowners are reluctant to undertake major renovations themselves.

The Combined Efforts of New Construction and Investor Rehabs

Builders play a crucial role in augmenting the housing supply but their efforts alone are not enough to meet the soaring demand. Builders have prolonged timelines because they’re often relying on the strained supply chain for materials. They also tend to have a limited number of affordably priced new homes in their inventory. That is where the role of the independent investor becomes critical because they can provide repositioned housing that is more attainable to most first-time homebuyers. Local investors often have the advantage of facing less stringent regulations compared to traditional builders, positioning them as a key, yet often underappreciated component in addressing housing market demands.

How will investors embrace their role as a housing provider?

With institutional investors and I-buyers on the sidelines, today's market is increasingly dominated by solo entrepreneurs and small-scale investors who focus on significantly distressed, often vacant properties. This shift essentially turns investors into providers rather than competitors in the housing market, tapping into a pool of 15 million vacant homes in the US today.

A New Western survey of 1,280 plus real estate investors in November 2023 presents a robust outlook for 2024. There are several key takeaways.

Growth Expectations: A majority of investors, over half, have a strong sense of optimism for their business growth in 2024. They anticipate a substantial 25% increase in their rehab business over the next year. Acquisition Plans: About 80% of investors have concrete plans to acquire properties, aiming to purchase between 1 to 5 properties in 2024. This figure represents a 10% uptick compared to the acquisition intentions going into 2023, indicating a growing confidence and expansion in the investor market. Focus on Vacant or Uninhabitable Properties: Reflecting the current market demands, most investors are concentrating on properties that are either vacant or uninhabitable. This focus aligns with the larger trend of revitalizing and flipping properties to meet the escalating need for affordable housing. Pricing Trends: Despite targeting properties that require considerable investment and renovation, a significant 64% of investors report being able to sell their properties at or above the asking price. This trend underscores the strong demand for homes and the effectiveness of their investment strategies in aligning with market needs.

Investors are expected to fix and flip 360,000 homes in 2024 but need help from policymakers on a broader scale.

Policymakers must recognize and address the unique challenges faced by independent investors.

Accessing financing Navigating complex regulations

By understanding these challenges, policies could be tailored to make investments in underserved communities more viable and appealing, particularly for local investors.

Policymakers are gradually recognizing the vital contribution of independent investors in the housing market. Unlike large builders, these investors often face less stringent regulations, enabling them to act more swiftly and flexibly to provide housing solutions.

While investors will continue to grow their businesses in 2024 and rehab uninhabitable properties, innovative policy measures could help support and expand their impact, especially in creating affordable housing options.

About the author

Kurt Carlton is an expert in the real estate space, a solution-oriented, innovative leader who operates with a refreshing, candid perspective. As the co-founder and president of New Western, Carlton currently oversees the New Western portfolio of companies, including the company’s consumer brand HomeGo and its lending platform, Sherman Bridge. Along with the CEO, he establishes and oversees the short and long-term goals, planning efforts and overall strategies for all aspects of the businesses.

Carlton has spent the last two decades in the real estate industry. During the 2008 recession, he saw an opportunity to help rewrite the playbook for the investment real estate industry, thus co-founding New Western. That vision has led to the largest private marketplace for fix-and-flip and fix-and rent residential investment properties in the U.S., operating in over 40 markets and supplying homes to more than 150,000 investors.

Prior to founding New Western, Carlton worked in the mortgage industry and with real estate developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He is a licensed real estate agent and mortgage broker in multiple states.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.