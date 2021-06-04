Independent Director Winston Churchill Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

We note that the Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Independent Director, Winston Churchill, recently sold US$55k worth of stock for US$5.52 per share. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 86% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

Innovative Solutions and Support Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Roger Carolin, sold US$229k worth of shares at a price of US$8.06 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.78. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Innovative Solutions and Support insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ISSC Insider Trading Volume June 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Innovative Solutions and Support insiders own 32% of the company, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Innovative Solutions and Support Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Innovative Solutions and Support is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Innovative Solutions and Support and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

