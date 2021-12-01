Independent Director Timothy Hunter Just Bought 9.5% More Shares In Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Investors who take an interest in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Timothy Hunter, recently paid US$13.26 per share to buy US$133k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 9.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northwest Bancshares

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Timothy Hunter was not the only time they bought Northwest Bancshares shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$139k worth of shares at a price of US$13.88 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$13.28). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$858k for 63.04k shares. But they sold 5.05k shares for US$71k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Northwest Bancshares insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NWBI Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Does Northwest Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Northwest Bancshares insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Northwest Bancshares Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Northwest Bancshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Northwest Bancshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

