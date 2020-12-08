Independent Director Timothy Barberich Just Bought 30% More Shares In Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Potential Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Timothy Barberich, recently bought US$109k worth of stock, paying US$2.17 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 30%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verastem

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Barberich is the biggest insider purchase of Verastem shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$2.26 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Timothy Barberich.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:VSTM Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2020

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.5m worth of Verastem stock, about 0.4% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Verastem Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Verastem insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Verastem has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course Verastem may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.