Independent Director Thomas Lane Just Bought 6.3% More Shares In Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)

Potential Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Thomas Lane, recently bought US$300k worth of stock, paying US$40.50 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.3%.

Coastal Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Andrew Dale, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$369k worth of shares at a price of US$29.50 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$50.87, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of Andrew Dale's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$320k for 7.91k shares. But insiders sold 20.59k shares worth US$598k. In total, Coastal Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CCB Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Coastal Financial insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$115m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coastal Financial Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Coastal Financial insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Coastal Financial.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

