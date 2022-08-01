Independent Director Thomas Jones Just Bought 251% More Shares In Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Those following along with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Thomas Jones, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.2m on stock at an average price of US$31.21. That increased their holding by a full 251%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Jefferies Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & Director, Brian Friedman, for US$13m worth of shares, at about US$43.82 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$32.57. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.7m for 54.00k shares. But they sold 399.56k shares for US$17m. In total, Jefferies Financial Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:JEF Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Jefferies Financial Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Jefferies Financial Group insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about US$1.6b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Jefferies Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Jefferies Financial Group insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Jefferies Financial Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.