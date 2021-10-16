Independent Director Thomas Gilligan Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

We wouldn't blame KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Gilligan, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$40.49. That sale reduced their total holding by 42% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KB Home

The Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, William Hollinger, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$44.05 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$39.89. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in KB Home didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KBH Insider Trading Volume October 16th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. KB Home insiders own about US$90m worth of shares. That equates to 2.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At KB Home Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought KB Home stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that KB Home is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, KB Home has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

