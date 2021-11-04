Independent Director T. Way Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

We wouldn't blame Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that T. Way, the Independent Director recently netted about US$6.1m selling shares at an average price of US$55.28. That sale reduced their total holding by 49% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Customers Bancorp

Notably, that recent sale by T. Way is the biggest insider sale of Customers Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$58.27, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 49% of T. Way's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Customers Bancorp shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CUBI Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Customers Bancorp insiders own 8.1% of the company, worth about US$153m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Customers Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Customers Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Customers Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Customers Bancorp. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Customers Bancorp (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

