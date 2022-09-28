Independent Director Susan St. Ledger Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Anyone interested in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Susan St. Ledger, recently divested US$154k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$26.96 each. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

HashiCorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Susan St. Ledger was not their only sale of HashiCorp shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$178k worth of shares at a price of US$31.03 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$29.72. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Susan St. Ledger ditched 11.46k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$29.00. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:HCP Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Does HashiCorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HashiCorp insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HashiCorp Tell Us?

An insider sold HashiCorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, HashiCorp has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

