Independent Director Susan Mulder Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Anyone interested in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Susan Mulder, recently divested US$105k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$21.01 each. That sale was 32% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sally Beauty Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Christian Brickman for US$189k worth of shares, at about US$18.92 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$21.17. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Christian Brickman bought 20.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$16.72. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SBH Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Sally Beauty Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Sally Beauty Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Sally Beauty Holdings insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sally Beauty Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Sally Beauty Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Sally Beauty Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.