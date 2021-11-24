Independent Director Stanley Zax Just Bought 4.5% More Shares In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Investors who take an interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Stanley Zax, recently paid US$23.18 per share to buy US$406k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

The Chairman & CEO William McMorrow made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$21.10 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$23.20 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KW Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Does Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$466m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

