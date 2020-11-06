Independent Director Roel Campos Just Bought 13% More Shares In Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Investors who take an interest in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Roel Campos, recently paid US$23.36 per share to buy US$199k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

Regional Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Roel Campos was the biggest purchase of Regional Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$26.00 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Regional Management share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 57.00k shares worth US$797k. On the other hand they divested 3.35k shares, for US$110k. Overall, Regional Management insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$13.97. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RM Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Regional Management

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 7.0% of Regional Management shares, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regional Management Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Regional Management we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regional Management. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Regional Management (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

