Independent Director Robin Reich Just Bought 769% More Shares In Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Independent Director, Robin Reich, recently bought US$75k worth of stock, for US$10.78 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 769%, which is good to see.

Affinity Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Robin Reich was the biggest purchase of Affinity Bancshares shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$10.70). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Affinity Bancshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Affinity Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Affinity Bancshares insiders own 8.8% of the company, worth about US$6.5m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Affinity Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Affinity Bancshares insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Affinity Bancshares (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

