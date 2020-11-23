Independent Director Robert Conway Just Bought 67% More Shares In Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Conway, the Independent Director of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) recently shelled out US$80k to buy stock, at US$8.03 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 67%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alpine Immune Sciences

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Conway was the biggest purchase of Alpine Immune Sciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.81). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Robert Conway was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:ALPN Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Alpine Immune Sciences insiders have about 0.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.0m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alpine Immune Sciences Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Alpine Immune Sciences insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alpine Immune Sciences. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Alpine Immune Sciences (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

