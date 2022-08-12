Independent Director Richard Wallman Just Bought 16% More Shares In CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Potential CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Richard Wallman, recently bought US$179k worth of stock, paying US$8.97 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CECO Environmental

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Richard Wallman was not the only time they bought CECO Environmental shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$6.10 per share in a US$183k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$9.54. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While CECO Environmental insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CECE Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership Of CECO Environmental

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CECO Environmental insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 7.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CECO Environmental Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CECO Environmental we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CECO Environmental. For example - CECO Environmental has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

