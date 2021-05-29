Independent Director Richard Armitage Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT)

Anyone interested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Richard Armitage, recently divested US$345k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$86.30 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 50% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ManTech International

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Armitage is the biggest insider sale of ManTech International shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$87.01, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 50% of Richard Armitage's stake.

Richard Armitage ditched 8.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$82.27. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MANT Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of ManTech International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that ManTech International insiders own 33% of the company, worth about US$1.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The ManTech International Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since ManTech International is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ManTech International you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

