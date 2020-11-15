Independent Director Raymond Land Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anyone interested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Raymond Land, recently divested US$127k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$36.77 each. That sale was 37% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Anika Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Raymond Land is the biggest insider sale of Anika Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$37.81, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 37% of Raymond Land's holding.

In the last year Anika Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ANIK Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of Anika Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Anika Therapeutics insiders own about US$5.6m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Anika Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider sold Anika Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Anika Therapeutics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

