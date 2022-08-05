Independent Director Randall Paulson Just Bought 20% More Shares In B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Those following along with B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Randall Paulson, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$2.0m on stock at an average price of US$52.20. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 20%.

B. Riley Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Daniel Asher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$32m worth of shares at a price of US$80.65 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$55.73. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Daniel Asher was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.21m shares for US$83m. On the other hand they divested 479.20k shares, for US$37m. Overall, B. Riley Financial insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$37.80 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:RILY Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of B. Riley Financial

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. B. Riley Financial insiders own about US$681m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About B. Riley Financial Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest B. Riley Financial insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for B. Riley Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

