Independent Director Paul Zuber Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Anyone interested in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Paul Zuber, recently divested US$304k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$60.82 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 63% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Dynatrace Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, James Lines, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$55.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$59.31. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 15% of James Lines's stake.

In the last year Dynatrace insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DT Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Dynatrace insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$99m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dynatrace Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Dynatrace you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

