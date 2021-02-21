Independent Director Paul Mann Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Anyone interested in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Paul Mann, recently divested US$310k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$2.34 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 100% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Paul Mann is the biggest insider sale of Abeona Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$2.41). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Paul Mann's holding.

Insiders in Abeona Therapeutics didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ABEO Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Abeona Therapeutics insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$5.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Abeona Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Abeona Therapeutics you should be aware of.

