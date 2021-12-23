Independent Director Nicholas Haft Just Bought 1.6% More Shares In Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Nicholas Haft, recently bought a whopping US$650k worth of stock, at a price of US$10.18. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.6%.

Finch Therapeutics Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Nicholas Haft was not their only acquisition of Finch Therapeutics Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$17.00 per share in a US$15m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$9.32). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Finch Therapeutics Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FNCH Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Finch Therapeutics Group insiders own about US$188m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Finch Therapeutics Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Finch Therapeutics Group. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Finch Therapeutics Group. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Finch Therapeutics Group (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

