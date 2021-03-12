Independent Director Michael Shannon Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)

We'd be surprised if Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Michael Shannon, recently sold US$246k worth of stock at US$258 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 38% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quaker Chemical

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Michael Shannon was not the only time they sold Quaker Chemical shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$156 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$248. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 69% of Michael Shannon's holding.

In the last year Quaker Chemical insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KWR Insider Trading Volume March 12th 2021

I will like Quaker Chemical better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Quaker Chemical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Quaker Chemical insiders own about US$64m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Quaker Chemical Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Quaker Chemical makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Quaker Chemical has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Quaker Chemical may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

